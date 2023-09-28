Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,811 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 164,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

