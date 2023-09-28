Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.70.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $153.40. The company had a trading volume of 642,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average of $176.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

