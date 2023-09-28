Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 25,465 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 313,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 61,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 20,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,677. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

