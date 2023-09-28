Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $10.14 Million in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 392,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,713,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,301,000 after buying an additional 1,438,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

