Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

