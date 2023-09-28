Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Update

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICVGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FICV remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Frontier Investment has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Frontier Investment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 215,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Frontier Investment by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

