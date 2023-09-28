Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Update

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Frontier Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FICV remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Frontier Investment has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.02.
Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Frontier Investment Company Profile
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
