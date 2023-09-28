Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENSF remained flat at $26.79 during trading on Thursday. Genus has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

