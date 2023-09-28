Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Genus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GENSF remained flat at $26.79 during trading on Thursday. Genus has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.
Genus Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genus
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.