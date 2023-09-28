Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GMPUF remained flat at $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Gestamp Automoción has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

