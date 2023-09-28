Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.82.

Accenture Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ACN traded down $15.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.80. 2,335,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.02. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

