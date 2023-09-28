Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 231.5% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glass House Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF remained flat at C$4.66 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,196. Glass House Brands has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.52.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers in California. It also provides raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to third-party retail stores; and owns and operates retail cannabis stores.

