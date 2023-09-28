Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 231.5% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Glass House Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF remained flat at C$4.66 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,196. Glass House Brands has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.52.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
