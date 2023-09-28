Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the August 31st total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 525 ($6.41) to GBX 500 ($6.11) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.84) to GBX 550 ($6.72) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC cut shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.84) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 414,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,799. Glencore has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Featured Stories

