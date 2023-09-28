Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,400 shares, a growth of 268.6% from the August 31st total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance

Global Tech Industries Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 267,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Global Tech Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Read More

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

