GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Update

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 495.3% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GlucoTrack Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of GCTK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 3,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,876. GlucoTrack has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52.
GlucoTrack Company Profile
