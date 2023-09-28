Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
