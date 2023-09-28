Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $241.86

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.86 ($2.95) and traded as high as GBX 243.20 ($2.97). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 241 ($2.94), with a volume of 496,856 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Grainger to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 270 ($3.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £299 ($365.12). Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
