Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Great Pacific Gold Stock Performance
Great Pacific Gold stock traded down 0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.32 and its 200 day moving average is 0.36. Great Pacific Gold has a 1-year low of 0.20 and a 1-year high of 0.58.
Great Pacific Gold Company Profile
