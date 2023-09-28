Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Down 77.2% in September

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 449,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,742,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 207,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,148. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Green Thumb Industries had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

