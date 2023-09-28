Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in September

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Grid Metals Price Performance

Shares of MSMGF stock remained flat at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,014. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Grid Metals has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

