Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in September

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Grid Metals Price Performance
Shares of MSMGF stock remained flat at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,014. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Grid Metals has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.18.
About Grid Metals
