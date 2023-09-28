Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.41

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.41 and traded as high as C$43.00. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$42.72, with a volume of 7,710 shares changing hands.

GCG.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$977.69 million, a PE ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.34%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

