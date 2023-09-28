Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Up 357.1% in September

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Guild Trading Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. Guild has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Guild had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $236.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Guild will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

