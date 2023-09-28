Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HTLZF remained flat at $1.00 on Thursday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

