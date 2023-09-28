Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hamilton Thorne Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HTLZF remained flat at $1.00 on Thursday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.
About Hamilton Thorne
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Thorne
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.