Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

HCDIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 1,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,769. Harbor Custom Development has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

