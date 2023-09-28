Head-To-Head Comparison: Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Exxaro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -87.13% -50.34% Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigma Lithium and Exxaro Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exxaro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.42%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Exxaro Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Exxaro Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$97.85 million ($1.17) -27.43 Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A

Exxaro Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Exxaro Resources beats Sigma Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium



Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Exxaro Resources



Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

