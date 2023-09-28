Helical (LON:HLCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $210.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 247503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.63).

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 241.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Kaye purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,353 ($1,652.22). Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

