Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,524 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 100,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $272.33. 385,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

