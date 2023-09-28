Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $162.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.19.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

