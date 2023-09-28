Horizen Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.49 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.73 or 0.00028529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $109.49 million and $6.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00097746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00047736 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,173,062 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.