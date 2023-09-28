Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the August 31st total of 505,100 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 24.1 %
IMPL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,912. The company has a market cap of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.06. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.
Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impel Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.