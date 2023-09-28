Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the August 31st total of 505,100 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 24.1 %

IMPL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,912. The company has a market cap of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.06. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMPL. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

