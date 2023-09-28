Independent Investors Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Independent Investors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $53.68. 2,030,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,662. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

