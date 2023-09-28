Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.49), with a volume of 17584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.72).

Indus Gas Stock Down 13.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £223.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,007.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.21.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

