Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 235.7% in September

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
