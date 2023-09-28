Ingenta (LON:ING) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.50

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.50 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.73), with a volume of 19846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.55).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £20.65 million, a PE ratio of 793.75 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

