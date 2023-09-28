Innovative International Acquisition (NASDAQ:IOACU) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative International Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.