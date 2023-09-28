Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.70

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.70 and traded as low as C$12.30. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.36, with a volume of 401,619 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIP.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

