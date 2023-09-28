Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Shares Down 1.5%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43. 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBLD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

