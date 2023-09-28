iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.18. The stock had a trading volume of 699,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,507. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.83 and a 200 day moving average of $254.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

