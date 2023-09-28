iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 917,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 439,702 shares.The stock last traded at $18.61 and had previously closed at $18.73.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth approximately $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at $23,421,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth $25,983,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.