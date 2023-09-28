iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,567,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 979,976 shares.The stock last traded at $19.02 and had previously closed at $18.71.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $647,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $3,998,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,534,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

