iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.72. 103,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

