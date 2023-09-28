iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.58. 3,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,453. The company has a market cap of $742.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

