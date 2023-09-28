Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $201.24 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 103,675 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $201,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,312. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $289.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.