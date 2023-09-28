Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUN. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper II during the first quarter worth about $7,754,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper II by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Juniper II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Juniper II by 65.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper II during the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper II alerts:

Juniper II Price Performance

JUN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Juniper II has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Juniper II Company Profile

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search within the industrials sector in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.