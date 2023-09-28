Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NYSE KYN opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

