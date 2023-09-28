Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE KYN opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.34.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
