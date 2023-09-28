kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.96 and last traded at C$3.00. Approximately 13,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 25,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

kneat.com Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of C$8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

