KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Holdings Decreased by Axim Planning & Wealth

Axim Planning & Wealth lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 31.2% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth owned about 0.66% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $34,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,190,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,938,000 after buying an additional 784,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 875,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 493,310 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $26.95. 9,395,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,683,191. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

