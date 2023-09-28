Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Short Interest Update

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 198.8% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kureha Stock Performance

KURCF remained flat at $61.99 during trading hours on Thursday. Kureha has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99.

Get Kureha alerts:

Kureha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fibers, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kureha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kureha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.