La Rosa Holdings Corp. Plans $5 Million IPO for October 6th (LRHC)

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (LRHC) is planning to raise $5 million in an IPO on Friday, October 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,000,000 shares at a price of $5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, La Rosa Holdings Corp. generated $29 million in revenue and had a net loss of $190,000. The company has a market-cap of $43 million.

Spartan Capital Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We operate primarily in the U.S. residential real estate market, which, according to Zillow Research1, totaled $43.4 trillion in 2021, up by a record $6.9 trillion since 2020 and more than double the level from a decade ago. We are the holding company for five agent-centric technology-integrated (and) cloud-based multi-service real estate companies. Our primary business, La Rosa Realty, LLC, has been listed in the â€śTop 75 Residential Real Estate Firms in the United Statesâ€ť by the National Association of Realtors (the â€śNARâ€ť), the leading real estate industry trade association in the United States. Our business was founded by Mr. Joseph La Rosa, a successful real estate developer, business and life coach, author, podcaster and public speaker. Mr. La Rosaâ€™s self-help book â€śDo It Nowâ€ť is a roadmap to personal success and well-being based on his transformative theories of family, passion and growth. His philosophy, seminars and educational forums have attracted numerous successful realtors that have spurred the growth of our business. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, we cross sell ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to our sales agents and the sales agents associated with our franchisees. Our business is organized based on the services we provide internally to our agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. Our real estate brokerage business operates primarily under the trade name La Rosa Realty, which we own, and, to a lesser extent, under the trade name Better Homes Realty, which we license. We have five La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices in Florida, 28 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices in six states in the United States and Puerto Rico, and an international La Rosa Realty franchised office in Peru. Our real estate brokerage offices, both corporate and franchised, are staffed with more than 2,380 licensed real estate brokers and sales associates. We have built our business by providing the home buying public with well trained and knowledgeable realtors who have access to our proprietary and third-party in-house technology tools and quality education and training, and valuable marketing that attracts some of the best local realtors who provide value-added services to our home buyers and sellers that are attracted to our brands. We give our real estate brokers and sales agents who are seeking financial independence a turnkey solution and support them in growing their brokerages while they fund their own businesses. This enables us to maintain a low fixed-cost business with several recurring revenue streams, yielding relatively high margins and cash flow. Our agent-centric commission model enables our sales agents to obtain higher net commissions than they would otherwise receive from many of our competitors in our local markets. Moreover, we believe that our proprietary technology, training, and the support that we provide to our agents at a minimal cost to them is one of the best offered in the industry. (Note: La Rosa Holdings Corp. cut its IPO’s size to 1.0 million shares – down from 1.4 million shares – and kept the assumed IPO price at $5.00 to raise $5.0 million, according to an S-1/A filing dated Sept. 1, 2023. La Rosa Holdings Corp. changed the structure of its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated April 26, 2023, by removing the warrants: The IPO is now a stock-only deal of 1.4 million shares at $5.00 each to raise $7.0 million. La Rosa Holdings also changed its sole book-runner in the S-1/A filing dated April 26, 2023, to Spartan Capital Securities from Maxim. Background: Previously La Rosa Holdings had cut the size of its IPO to 700,000 units, down from 1.5 million units, and kept the price range at $9.00 to $11.00 to raise $7.0 million in an S-1/A filing dated Aug. 3, 2022.) “.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and has 14 employees. The company is located at 1420 Celebration Blvd., 2nd Floor Celebration, FL 34747 and can be reached via phone at (321) 250-1799 or on the web at https://www.larosarealty.com/.

