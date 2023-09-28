Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.35. 219,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.02. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

