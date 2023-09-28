Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $16.97 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 991,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,859,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $394.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,724. The company has a market capitalization of $315.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

