Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Down 1.8%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07). 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 399,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

Lexington Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.13.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

